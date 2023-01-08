TV actors, who will make Bollywood debut in 2023

Over the years, actors such as Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sargun Mehta, Mouni Roy, Mrunal Thakur and others have made a gradual shift from television to films. We bring the list of TV actors who will be making big screen debut this year…

Avneet Kaur

She rose to fame from a dance reality show, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, and later played lead roles in shows Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Chandra Nandini. While she appeared in a couple of films in supporting roles, Avneet is going to make her debut as a lead in 2023 with Kangana Ranaut’s film, Tiku Weds Sheru. She is playing Tasleem Tiku Khan opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It will be released on Prime Video.

Parth Samthaan

The actor will be making his Bollywood debut with Ghudchadhi. Parth is known for his performance in shows like Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt are also a part of his debut project. He shared the announcement last year on his social media handle. The film went on the floors in February, 2022.

Shehnaaz Gill

This Bigg Boss 13 fame actress, who was called Punjab ki Katrina on the show, has bagged not one but two film projects. Her debut film will be with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan whereas she is roped in for another project, titled 100%, starring John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. The former will be released on Eid.

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra will make her debut with Lakadbaggha. The movie will be releasing on January 13. Besides Ridhi, it stars Anshuman Jha, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja. It is directed by Victor Mukherjee.

Laksh Lalwani

Karan Johar had announced Bedhadak last year, which will be the debut project for Shanaya Kapoor and TV actor Laksh Lalwani. Apart from that, Guilty actor Gurfateh Pirzada will also be seen in the film. It will release on December 30.