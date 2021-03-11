TV anchor calls Telugu actor Vishwak Sen mad, depressed; asks him to get out of studio; Twitterati calls it ‘shameful’

Chandigarh, May 3
A video of aTV9news anchor insulting Telugu actor Vishwak Sen has taken the internet by
Storm. In the video, TV9 news anchor Devi Nagavalli can be seen asking the actor to get out of the studio. It happened when Vishwak objected to Devi’s remarks about him. He tells her she has no right to call him depressed following which, Devi berates him and asks him to ‘get out of her studio’. The video has left netizens upset. From questioning her behaviour to asking TV9 to fire here, there are all sorts of tweets pouring in on the video.
In the video, Sen is heard telling the television anchor, “So, you don’t have the right to attack me personally. So, you better mind your tongue and not call me the depressed person or paagal Sen. You understand.” And the anchor repeatedly says, “You can get out of my studio.”
Sen responds, “You f****g..you guys called me.” And as he gets up from his chair with the intension to leave, an irate Devi starts yelling at him and asks him to get out of the studio.
The way Devi Nagavalli, the anchor in the video, handled the entire situation has left netizens angry. They are calling it ‘unethical’ and ‘irresponsible’. Some even asked the channel to fire her.
A user wrote, “@TV9Telugu first you called speaker than abuse them, how you told get out whom you welcomed first!! No ethics at all, you are a journalist, responsible news channel, one pillar of democracy shame on you.”
“Immortality on its peak, police should investigate this kind of behaviour, first inviting and act like dogs and birches. They have no moral. Half of them only air and bark on the guests they invite. Indian media only brought shame nothing else. And why hire such immature 14 yr,” commented a user.
“@TV9Telugu anchors think they can call anyone depressed/pagal and intimidate them. The anchor is arrogant and unprofessional. Blackmark in journalism,” wrote another user.
All that the guy was asking for is - no one has the right to call him depressed and mad.— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) May 2, 2022
The anchor then asks him to get out of her studio. Her studio? Do you support this @TV9Telugu ? Would like to hear ur views.
@TV9Telugu did you fire your anchor already or waiting for a hash tag to trend on no. 1 for the same?#TV9Telugu— Gujju Sanghi (@GujjuSanghi) May 2, 2022
Let's for a moment assume that the men was indeed depressed.. than the Q is— 🇮🇳NeedsSharedParentingLaws (@MenWantEquality) May 2, 2022
1. Why did TV invite him to the show even after knowing his mental health condition?
2. Knowing that the men is mentally ill, why would TV anchor abuse a ill person ?
To me, Anchor seems mad/deprsd.
Let her go through NCRB suicidal data to educate herself about who makes whom cry that too tears of blood. #Menlivesmatter #MenToo— Chirag (@ChiragMRA) May 2, 2022
Against #humanity and #freedomofspeech our #democracy under threat #mensrights— santoshkumar (@santosh121281) May 2, 2022
When anchor @Devi_Nagavalli herself wants to dictate her own terms in studio, Why call guys like vishawk sen #provoke and do #characterassisination@TV9Telugu @TV9TeluguLivehttps://t.co/fUMRGxuuDO
@TV9Telugu first you called speaker than abuse them, how you told get out whom you welcomed first!!— lotus (@lotuseye18) May 2, 2022
No ethics at all, you are a journalist , responsible news channel, one pillar of democracy shame on you.
Why should Anchor have so much of anger? She can’t call the guest as depressed,mental person.She wants to follow @Nidhi .Nidhi Rajdan ask tough but firm questions but never misbehave.This young anchor might have seen Nidhi program where she politely told BJP spokesperson to leave— Pravesh Jain (@PRAVESHPARAS) May 3, 2022
That's shameful @tv9kannada— Sumaiya Tara (@sumaiyaatara) May 3, 2022
Immortality on its peak, police should investigate this kind of behaviour, first inviting and act like dogs and birches. They have no moral. Half of them only air and bark on the guests they invite. Indian media only brought shame nothing else. And why hire such immature 14 yr.— Mansoor Geelani (@geelani_mansoor) May 3, 2022
The T.V. anchor is responsible to keep the decorum of an interview. He/She has no right to make ANY personal comments. The lady anchor has behaved unprofessionally. This unprofessionalism seems to be rampant today because the focus is on TRP rather than news.— Vera (@Vera34759991) May 3, 2022
Neither understand Telegu nor understood the topic but that nonsense anchor behaved like a kindergarten school teacher... not an anchor in any standards— Deshdrohikadushman (@jaimatadi_om74) May 3, 2022
Is desh me aadmi ki aukaat ek kutte se v battar ho gayi h.. Jis aurat ka dil kare publicly thappad maar deti h, ye open show me bhaga rahi h..— Aarmbh (@Aarmbh1) May 2, 2022
There r future of all men in India.
All feminist, simp, mangina, destroy our country in name of WomenEmpowerment#FeminismIsCancer
@TV9Telugu anchors are sadists and deprived of love in their life. It's visible from the behaviour of lady anchor who is as depressed and unhappy from her life as any worst thing can be. Shame.— Crocodile's Tears (@15jcmanoj) May 3, 2022
