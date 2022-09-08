 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli, Lily Anne Harrison welcome their first baby: Happy Labor Day : The Tribune India

The couple began dating in 2016 and became engaged on New Year's Eve of the following year

Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli. Instagram/lilyanneharrison

ANI

Washington, September 8

'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their first baby together on Labor Day.

On Monday, the 'twilight' star took to his Instagram handle and shared this 'happy' news with his fans with a glimpse of his baby, he posted a black and white photo on Instagram of his baby's hand wrapped around his finger with the caption "Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyanneharrison" followed by "Sept 5th, 2022."

Take a look:

At the end of June, Harrison announced her pregnancy with a photo of her growing baby bump and the remark, "Not a burrito belly."

Here's the post:

According to Fox News, the couple began dating in 2016 and became engaged on New Year's Eve of the following year. The couple hasn't yet made it down the aisle. In an interview with People in October 2021, Facinelli stated that they were not in a rush to be married.

"I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks," he told People. "There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together." Harrison's child is his first, while Facinelli's is his fourth. He and his ex-wife Jennie Garth have three daughters together: Luca, Lola, and Fiona. From 2001 through 2013, they were wed.

#Lily Anne Harrison #Peter Facinelli

