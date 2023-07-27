Twinkle Khanna drops a cute, hilarious birthday wish for sister Rinke

ANI
Mumbai, July 27
Author Twinkle Khanna's sense of humour is always on point. Her Instagram captions are proof of this fact.
On Thursday, Twinkle dropped a cute and hilarious birthday post for her younger sister Rinke.
"Happy happy birthday sister. May you never be blue, always look good in your Jimmy Choos and not have to deal with too many fools (except me)," Twinkle wrote, adding a candid picture of Rinke.
The picture, taken from a top angle, features Rinke seated by herself, lost in thought. She is seen donning a beautiful white dress.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Rinke's daughter Naomika Saran also posted a sweet birthday wish for her.
Naomika shared a picture from her childhood days with Rinke and captioned it,"Happy birthday mama, I love you." Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Rinke is a former actor. She made her Bollywood debut in 1999 in the movie Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. She went on to appear in a handful of movies namely Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Yeh Hai Jalwa. Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye, and Jhankaar Beats. Her last movie was in the year 2004 namely Chameli. However, after a few years, she disappeared from films.
In 2003, Rinke got married to a successful businessman, Samir Saran.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15
The bench was hearing the Centre’s application seeking the c...
Allahabad HC reserves till August 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex
The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till ...
Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned
Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned til...
PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins
PM said the opposition will be routed in the upcoming polls ...
PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite
CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true