Twinkle Khanna's birthday wish for Akshay Kumar comes in 'Simpsons' style

Mumbai, September 9

As it's actor Akshay Kumar's 56th birthday today, his wife and author Twinkle Khanna dropped a love-filled wish for him on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle dropped two pictures. The first one is an animated picture of herself with Akshay, resembling popular The Simpsons characters Marge and Homer.

The other one is their real photograph in which the two can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles.

"Happy birthday Mr K! I love you more than Marge loves Homer (red heart emoji)," Twinkle captioned the image.

Check out the post:

Akshay marked his 56th birthday in a religious way. He offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain along with his son Aarav and sister. Cricketer Shikar Dhawan was also present.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay, on Saturday, announced the release date of 'Welcome 3'.

Titled ' Welcome to the Jungle', a much-anticipated comedy-drama set to release in December 2024. The star cast includes Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and also Rajpal Yadav.

In October this year, he is all set to come up with 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue'. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. Akshay sports a turban like Gill in the film. It is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Housefull 5 and Soorarai Pottru remake in the pipeline.

