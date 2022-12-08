Twinkle talks about her show Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan for actress Twinkle Arora is extra special. The show, produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment, was the one she bagged right before her mother’s demise. She says, “I was super-duper happy about it. My first reaction was a sigh of relief as I gave my mom the happiness she wanted before her demise. Unfortunately, she could not watch even one episode. But I am glad that she knew about it. Udaariyaan is a show for the youth and being a part of such a show makes me so happy,” she says.
She adds, “My family watches Udaariyaan and they love it. They don’t miss any episodes. I always get a call after the episode is telecast. My nani is super invested and is always super excited about watching it.”
Twinkle and her co-actor Hitesh often post reels together. The actress says that they got along fabulously well on the sets too. Meanwhile, shooting in Chandigarh has been amazing. She adds, “I love this city. It’s just beautiful and homely. I am enjoying being here.”
