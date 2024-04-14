Twist in ‘Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’

Celebrating a remarkable milestone of 500 episodes, Kismat Ki Lakiro Se has solidified its place as a beloved show among viewers.
Sumati Singh, who is playing the character of Kirti, says, “Firstly, I’m immensely grateful to the audience for giving us the love and support to complete 500 episodes. The upcoming track is going to be filled with more drama; it’s going to be a roller-coaster ride for the viewers with the introduction of a new character, Gulaal. Varun’s death has affected Kirti deeply, she is devastated and in anger. When Gulaal proposes to marry her, she agrees to create havoc in Shraddha’s life. Her entry is going to take the storyline on an interesting track.”
