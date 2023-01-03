Twitter suspends ‘Kantara’ actor Kishore Kumar G's account for ‘violating rules’

Bengaluru, January 3
Microblogging site Twitter has suspended ‘Kantara’ actor Kishore Kumar G's account for “flouting its rules”.
Kishore, also known for web series ‘She’ and ‘The Family Man’ season one, was active on the platform from the handle '@actorkishore'.
"Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules," is the message displayed if a user were to search for the actor's handle. It is not clear when exactly the account was suspended.
Kishore, who played the role of upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year's hit Kannada film ‘Kantara’, is known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media.
The 48-year-old actor is also active on Instagram and Facebook. He has more than 43,000 followers on the former and over 66,000 on the latter. Both accounts are unverified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...