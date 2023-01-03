Twitter suspends ‘Kantara’ actor Kishore Kumar G's account for ‘violating rules’

PTI

Bengaluru, January 3

Microblogging site Twitter has suspended ‘Kantara’ actor Kishore Kumar G's account for “flouting its rules”.

Kishore, also known for web series ‘She’ and ‘The Family Man’ season one, was active on the platform from the handle '@actorkishore'.

"Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules," is the message displayed if a user were to search for the actor's handle. It is not clear when exactly the account was suspended.

Kishore, who played the role of upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year's hit Kannada film ‘Kantara’, is known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media.

The 48-year-old actor is also active on Instagram and Facebook. He has more than 43,000 followers on the former and over 66,000 on the latter. Both accounts are unverified.