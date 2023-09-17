TXT unveils tantalising single ‘Back For More’ in collaboration with Anitta

IANS

The K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) — Soobi, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningakai — have released their collaborative single Back for More, featuring Brazilian popstar Anitta.

Back for More (with Anitta) is a ‘disco-esque’ track with a groovy baseline and playful whistling sounds, adorned with the colourful hues of trendy Latin pop and the conventional melodies of K-pop. While TXT do their K-pop melodies with great energy and freshness, Anitta adds a new layer to the song, first with her Latin American vocals and later with her background harmonised singing, accentuating the dance energy, and complementing the Korean quintet.

The collaboration between the global Gen Z music sensations and the rising popstar serves as a pre-release track ahead of the quintet’s third LP, titled The Name Chapter: Freefall, which is slated for release on October 13, 2023.