Udaariyaan's Twinkle Arora says playing Nehmat affected her personal life

Twinkle Arora, best known for her performance as Nehmat in the show Udaariyaan, has given her all to become the character. Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
When Twinkle was asked to share her experiences of playing Nehmat, she said, “Definitely, becoming Nehmat has affected my personal life, it has had a behavioural change in me. my behaviour keeps running parallel to my character Nehmat’s behaviour. I remember when we were playing the marriage sequence in the show the shoot took place for 10 to 12 days and it was suppose to be a depressing and difficult time for Nehmat. Being in the character for hours, it did affect my behaviour somewhere as I too started feeling all those strong emotions, which I portrayed on screen. Even after the sequence ended, it took time for that part of the character to leave me. I think that's a natural process for any actor and I believe that with time it fades away and you get to know the difference between reality and a TV show.”
Here's a clip from the show:
View this post on Instagram
Twinkle calls Udaariyaan a rollercoaster ride that she loves. “For me, playing nehmat is a rollercoaster ride and I'm loving this ride. Nehmat goes through extremes- extreme breakups, extreme heartbreaks, extreme reality checks....so yeaah it's very exciting and I have really enjoyed the whole experience."
