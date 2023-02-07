Udaariyaan's Twinkle Arora says playing Nehmat affected her personal life

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 7

Twinkle Arora, best known for her performance as Nehmat in the show Udaariyaan, has given her all to become the character. Check it out:

When Twinkle was asked to share her experiences of playing Nehmat, she said, “Definitely, becoming Nehmat has affected my personal life, it has had a behavioural change in me. my behaviour keeps running parallel to my character Nehmat’s behaviour. I remember when we were playing the marriage sequence in the show the shoot took place for 10 to 12 days and it was suppose to be a depressing and difficult time for Nehmat. Being in the character for hours, it did affect my behaviour somewhere as I too started feeling all those strong emotions, which I portrayed on screen. Even after the sequence ended, it took time for that part of the character to leave me. I think that's a natural process for any actor and I believe that with time it fades away and you get to know the difference between reality and a TV show.”

Twinkle calls Udaariyaan a rollercoaster ride that she loves. “For me, playing nehmat is a rollercoaster ride and I'm loving this ride. Nehmat goes through extremes- extreme breakups, extreme heartbreaks, extreme reality checks....so yeaah it's very exciting and I have really enjoyed the whole experience."