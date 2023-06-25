UK Parliament honours Karan Johar for his contribution to global entertainment; ‘dreams do come true’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 25

The renowned filmmaker of Bollywood industry Karan Johar recently celebrated his 25th year in the field of filmmaking. On such a momentous occasion, the filmmaker was honoured at the UK Parliament in London. He received honour for his essential contribution to the global entertainment industry. The ceremony was held at the Palace of Westminster, which houses both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the United Kingdom's Parliament.

Karan took to Instagram to share photos from the event. In the first shot, he clutched a photo frame of the letter that he received while he stood outside the UK Parliament in London. The second photograph was taken inside the venue when he got the recognition. Karan dressed in all black for the occasion.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "Today has been such a special day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!"

He also added, "It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come! @ukparliament."

Karan has a unique and special bond with the United Kingdom; many of his renowned films, including as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', were shot there. Furthermore, in 2012, he was named a Visit Britain Goodwill Ambassador for a special effort to promote and welcome visitors to visit and discover the country. His blockbusters 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'My Name Is Khan' smashed records at the UK Box Office as the highest-grossing Indian movie.

Currently, Karan and his crew are preparing to release 'Rocky Aur Rani...', a new-age romantic drama starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is set to be released in theatres on July 28.

