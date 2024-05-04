Uncover the secrets buried beneath the sands of time, with History’s Greatest Mysteries: The Puzzling Pyramids of Egypt. Set to premiere on History TV18 on April 27 at 9 pm, this new investigative special promises to captivate audiences as it delves into one of the most enduring enigmas – how and why the pyramids were built. A journey through the annals of history will take viewers on a quest to uncover the truths shrouded within these gigantic puzzles of stone that have stood the test of time, built over 4,600 years ago.

Hosted by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Laurence Fishburne, the show will examine the mysteries surrounding these wonders of the ancient world, built using technology ahead of its time. These architectural marvels have baffled scholars, archaeologists, and enthusiasts for centuries!