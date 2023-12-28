Under investigation for alleged drug use, South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’, found dead inside a car

Gurnaaz Kaur

The sudden death of South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun has sent shockwaves through not just the world of Korean cinema, but amongst cinephiles across the globe. The acclaimed actor, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead in a car at a park in Seoul on Wednesday. While the police are investigating, some reports suggested that Lee took his own life.

Lee Sun-kyun gained international acclaim for his portrayal of the wealthy patriarch of the Park family in the 2019 film Parasite, the social satire that won four Oscars. It also won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making it the first South Korean film to achieve the honour.

However, recent events had cast a shadow over his career. The actor, 48, had been under investigation for alleged drug use since October, facing accusations that he was involved in drug consumption at a high-end bar in Seoul. The investigation had taken a toll on Lee’s reputation. So much so that he was dropped from No Way Out, a mystery TV series and some advertisements.

Lee, who had faced police questioning three times over accusations of illegal drug use amid a government crackdown, with one session running 19 hours last Saturday, denied the accusations. He asserted that he was the victim of blackmail and extortion and had lost several hundreds of thousands of dollars. Lee remained firm that he had unknowingly consumed illicit substances. While his drug tests had returned negative or shown inconclusive results, the controversy had already led to significant damage to his standing in the industry.

As the investigations unfolded, Lee remained resilient, requesting through his lawyer a lie detector test to prove his innocence. Unfortunately, his death came amidst this tumultuous period, leaving the industry in mourning.

Lee’s tragic demise unfolded with his wife reporting a distressing letter, indicating a possible suicide. The search for the actor began, culminating in the heartbreaking discovery of his unconscious body in a car. The circumstances surrounding his death have sparked deep sorrow and reflection within the industry and among his fans.

Prolific career

Born in 1975, Lee Sun-kyun had a prolific career spanning over two decades, with notable roles in South Korean films like Payback, Diary of a Prosecutor and My Mister. His international breakthrough came with Parasite, a dark-comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, which won four Academy Awards.

Beyond his film achievements, Lee starred in Apple TV Plus’ first South Korean series, Dr. Brain, earning a nomination at the 2022 International Emmy Awards. His diverse contributions to the world of entertainment solidified his status as a respected figure in Korean cinema.

His last film, this year’s horror flick Sleep, where he played a husband whose sleepwalking eventually leads to horrifying circumstances, was well-received critically and featured in the Critics’ Week section at the Cannes festival.

Lee Sun-kyun has left behind his wife, award-winning actress Jeon Hye-jin, and their two children. The loss is not only a personal tragedy for his family, but also a significant blow to the Korean entertainment industry.

Notably, South Korea has stringent drug laws, with potential prison sentences of up to five years for those involved in using marijuana.