Universal Pictures releases second trailer from The Exorcist: Believer

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros Discovery) just dropped the second trailer of the biggest horror film of the year — The Exorcist: Believer. Aligning itself with global release dates, the film, directed by David Gordon Green, will now release in India on October 6.
The trailer gives a glimpse into the chilling world of The Exorcist. With plot twists you don’t see coming, darkness that pulls you in and Ellen Burstyn’s legacy.
