Unknown man enters AIIMS ICU to click selfies with Raju Srivastava: Reports

Chandigarh, August 23
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffering a heart attack on August 10 and is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. He is in ICU and on a ventilator.
The 58-year-old comedian condition is said to be critical.
As per reports, the comedian and his family reportedly suffered a breach of privacy recently after an unidentified person entered the ICU to click selfies with the comedian.
The man was questioned by the hospital staff. After the incident, guards have been deployed outside the ICU and no one is allowed inside without permission.
On Sunday, Shekhar Suman updated the comedian's fans about his health. He tweeted, "Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev."
The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.
