Unraveling truth behind Waheeda Rehman's viral video dancing to 'Aaj phir jeene ki' - Simi Garewal sets record straight

Several social media users shared the video believing it's Waheeda Rehman showcasing her dance skills

Waheeda Rehman and Simi Simi Garewal. File photos



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 30

In an era dominated by social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, viral videos and content sharing have become a routine part of online interaction. People enthusiastically share intriguing videos they come across, often leading to the rapid dissemination of content through various WhatsApp groups and Instagram feeds. This phenomenon recently took center stage when a video purportedly featuring the iconic actress Waheeda Rehman gracefully dancing to the classic tune "Aaj Phir Jeene Ki" went viral. However, as is often the case with such content, there's more to the story than meets the eye.

The Viral Video: An Enchanting Dance by Waheeda-ji?

The video in question instantly captivated viewers, who were led to believe that it showcased the legendary Waheeda Rehman showcasing her dance skills with grace and poise, even in her golden years. This assumption sparked a wave of excitement among social media users, prompting them to share the video widely with their friends and followers on various platforms.

Here's the video:

Simi Garewal's Investigation: Separating Fact from Fiction

Notably, the video also caught the attention of veteran actress Simi Garewal, who, like many others, suspected it might indeed feature Waheeda Rehman. Determined to confirm the video's authenticity, Simi Garewal reached out to Waheeda's daughter for verification. To everyone's surprise, Waheeda's daughter unequivocally denied that her mother had participated in any such dance video.

Setting the Record Straight

With this confirmation, Simi Garewal took to social media to set the record straight. She shared a post emphatically stating that the viral video allegedly featuring Waheeda-ji dancing to "Aaj Phir Jeene Ki" was unequivocally fake, as per information provided by Waheeda Rehman's family. In her post, Simi Garewal underlined, "A video has gone viral recently on WhatsApp of (supposedly) Waheeda-ji dancing to 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki' in a garden. Her family is not on social media and has asked me to please inform everyone that it's a FAKE video!! OK, guys? Now you know!"

The Perils of Viral Content

Simi Garewal's revelation shed light on a common phenomenon in the age of viral content. Many netizens had drawn uncanny similarities between the elderly lady in the video and Waheeda Rehman herself, illustrating the power of rapid content sharing on platforms like WhatsApp. Users often forward messages without scrutinizing them closely, which can lead to the spread of misinformation.

The True Dancer Behind "Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanah"

So, who is the real dancer behind the enchanting moves in the video? It turns out that the graceful dancer in the video is Sunila Ashok, a former teacher with a deep passion for dance. She was the one who performed the dance cover of "Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanah."

Honoring a Bollywood Legend: Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman, a legendary figure in Bollywood, is chosen for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Indian cinema and is presented by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (I&B) Directorate of Film Festivals.

Waheeda Rehman's Illustrious Career

Born on February 3, 1938, Waheeda Rehman has been a prominent figure in the Indian film industry since 1955. Her journey began as a dancer in the Telugu social drama "Manojulu Marayi." She made her Bollywood debut with Raj Khosla's "CID" (1956), playing a 'vamp' opposite the matinee idol Dev Anand. During the 1950s and '60s, she emerged as a celebrated superstar, often referred to as the 'Golden Age of Hindi cinema.'

Waheeda Rehman's illustrious filmography includes "Kaagaz Ke Phool" (1959), "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam" (1962), "Abhijan" (1962, directed by Satyajit Ray), "Teesri Kasam" (1966), "Ram Aur Shyam" (1967), "Khamoshi" (1969), "Kabhi Kabhie" (1976), "Namkeen" (1982), "Lamhe" (1991), "15 Park Avenue" (2005), "Rang De Basanti" (2006), and "Vishwaroopam II" (2018).

