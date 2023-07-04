Uorfi Javed gets 'so uncomfortable' watching Manisha Rani 'forcibly kissing' Abdu Rozik on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Mumbai, July 4
Social media sensation and actress Uorfi Javed has slammed 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Manisha Rani for "forcibly kissing" houseguest Abdu Rozik.
Abdu had to shoot a reel on his songs, 'Chalak Bro' and 'Chota Bhaijaan', with four contestants of his choice from the reality show. Abdu chose to shoot the reel with Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Avinash Sachdev.
After this footage went viral on social media, Manisha was slammed for inappropriate behaviour.
Uorfi too took to Instagram, where she criticised Manisha. Uorfi wrote: "This was so uncomfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He's not a kid. Boundaries people."
Abdu looked upset post the incident. He said: "Bigg Boss I am done. She killed me. Why did I not choose someone else instead of her? This was one big mistake of my life. She is crazy."
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP starts overhaul: Sunil Jakhar is Punjab chief, minister Kishan Reddy is Telangana head
Purandeshwari is Andhra Pradesh head while Jharkhand BJP wil...
SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi
With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi ...
India summons Canadian High Commissioner in Delhi over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats in Canada
There was the circulation of Khalistani posters online which...
Canada assures India of safety of diplomats after Khalistani posters name Indian officials
The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly come...
Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report
Shah Rukh Khan hurt his nose while shooting for undisclosed ...