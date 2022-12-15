 Uorfi Javed: I make headlines for my outfits : The Tribune India

Uorfi Javed: I make headlines for my outfits

The Splitsvilla X4 participant said she doesn't take trolls seriously

Uorfi Javed: I make headlines for my outfits

Uorfi Javed played the mischief maker on Splitsvilla X4. Instagram/urf7i



New Delhi, December 15

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame and influencer Uorfi Javed has a been the butt of jokes, courtesy her bizarre fashion sense on social media. However, nothing bothers her as she said that she is unfazed by all the trolling and criticism that comes her way.

Uorfi grabbed eyeballs as she flaunted her outlandish fashion statements on the dating reality show 'Splitsvilla X4', hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani on MTV.

Talking about her making "headlines" with her ensembles, Uorfi told IANS: "Yes, I do make headlines for my outfits. In the show I was also being myself. I took some really nice outfits in the show and what made me choose such outfits? I didn't choose them, it was the MTV production who chose the ones which were not too revealing." However, she does not always get compliments for her bizarre fashion statement and many times, she is criticised for her looks. She believes that it is useless to pay any heed to them.

She told IANS: "I don't take trolls and criticism seriously. Constructive criticism is still okay but trolls, I don't think I want to give them any importance." Uorfi has been part of several TV shows including 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie', 'Bepannaah', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and was also seen on 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Asked how she looks back at her journey in the industry and how challenging it was to establish herself, she replied: "I look at my journey as crazy with lots of ups and downs. Something that no one can think about. It is still the same." Opening up about facing the casting couch she said: "Every girl has faced the casting couch at some time or the other. I have said this earlier also, I am very lucky that I haven't faced a lot of it. And most importantly it is one's own choice, no one can force you here." Uorfi recently was announced mischief maker on 'Splitsvilla X4', she had a serious fight with her connection Kashish Thakur, whom she was not hesitant to call a "playboy", and also with her friends on the show, Aradhana Sharma and Saumya Bhandari.

"Where there is love there occurs a war. We were very good friends, we started out with a very strong connection, we were chilling, we were vibing, and then some misunderstandings happened. Also both of our attitudes of arguing and not settling for less was the major cause of the fights." She continued: "So with Aradhana Sharma and Saumya Bhandari, I kind of liked them initially, I thought we are friends then they tried double-crossing me, also, both didn't know that I was being the mischief maker I was just trying to create a rift between them and that's it. I did not have any personal grudges against anyone. I was just doing my role as mischief maker."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

However, overall she enjoys being part of the dating reality show. "My journey in the show is nice and emotional. It is a lot of fun. I never expected that I would live like a normal contestant and I had to hide from them that I was the mischief-maker, but it is fun fooling everyone," she concluded.

IANS

#Splitsvilla #Uorfi Javed

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

