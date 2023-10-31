Uorfi Javed receives death threats for recreating Rajpal Yadav's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa' look for Halloween

IANS

Mumbai, October 31

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is often in the news for her unique fashion statement and also for her controversies, has now stirred up the pot yet again.

The cause for the controversy this time is her recreation of actor Rajpal Yadav's iconic look from the Akshay Kumar-starrer movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Uorfi has claimed that she has received a death threat for recreating the 'Chhote Pandit' character.

She took to her Instagram on Tuesday, and shared a screenshot of the threat online, which accused her of offending religious sentiments.

Uorfi wrote in the caption: “Rajpal Yadav se kisi ko koi problem nahi hua but maine jab ye look recreate liya toh sabko mujhse problem hai. I've received so many death threats, rape threats for no reason. All these so called dharm ke rakshak suddenly woke up after I wore this outfit 10 years of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya' movie! No colour belongs to any religion, no agarbatti belongs to any religion, no flower belongs to any religion (sic).”

She also shared a clip of a threat that she received from a fringe lady on the story section of her Instagram.

For the unversed, Uorfi recreated Rajpal Yadav's 'Chote Pandit' look from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa' for Halloween.

She painted her face red and sported a dhoti with a sheer red top to achieve the look.

Check it out:

In the caption, she wrote, "Paani. I hope everyone knows chhota pandit is a character from bhool bhulaiya. Bahot mehant se Halloween party k liye ready hui thi but jaa nahi paayi toh socha video hi daal du !"

