Uorfi Javed turns showstopper for designer Arshi Singhal

Uorfi Javed constantly stays in the headlines for her unique fashion sense. Well, the diva adorned a traditional outfit from Arshi Singhal’s latest collection, Memphis, at the Gurugram International Couture Week (GICW).
Arshi Singhal is a well-known name in the fashion world. She says, “I chose Uorfi because she carries fashion in a very different way.”
Till now, Arshi has showcased her outfits at the Indian Design Show in December 2021 and Times Fashion Week in May 2022.
