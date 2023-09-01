 Up close with Gagan Dev Riar and Sana Amin Sheikh, who headline the web series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Up close with Gagan Dev Riar and Sana Amin Sheikh, who headline the web series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Up close with Gagan Dev Riar and Sana Amin Sheikh, who headline the web series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Up close with Gagan Dev Riar and Sana Amin Sheikh, who headline the web series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Gagan Dev Riar



Sheetal

The wait is finally over! After Hansal Mehta’s successful outing, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, in 2020, the audience has been waiting for its sequel. The second part brings the story of Abdul Karim Telgi, who was involved in a counterfeit stamp paper scam in 2003. Titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, this one stars actor Gagan Dev Riar.

Having worked in critically acclaimed web-series Not Fit, feature film Sonchiriya and BBC/Netflix series A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair, Gagan says, “I didn’t believe for some time when Hansal sir called me to offer the role. At that time, I was out somewhere and was so surprised that I stopped for a while, and time stopped for me to.”

Sana Amin Sheikh

Much like Gagan, his co-star Sana Amin Sheikh, who is playing the character of Telgi’s wife, was also excited, as this big project happened to be her digital debut after having worked in television for many years. She says, “I couldn’t have asked for a better OTT debut. It’s uncanny that I was watching the series in 2021 when I got a call for the audition of this one.”

Weighty affair

Dev was in perfect physical shape when he was cast for the series, but immediately knew that to impersonate a real-life character, he had to change. “I had to gain 19-20 kilos for the role and started looking just like him. Not many videos were available on Telgi, so we had to rely on pictures that were readily available.”

Both the actors were aware of the Telgi scam before signing the series. Dev explains, “When the scam broke out, I was in college. I know as much details as a common man would know through newspaper articles, but I didn’t have this idea as to how he managed to create fake stamp papers, and other details.”

Dev feels that often when a series or film like this is made, it is perceived that the act is to whitewash his acts or glorify him, which isn’t true. “Yes it was a crime and the person behind that should get punished. But there are other aspects to the story too. I know that some people say that we are glorifying the criminals, but I do believe that we are smart enough to understand the difference between good and bad.”

Different turf

Sana found the working style pretty different from television. “Having been the central character in TV shows that are shot for 12-13 hours a day, we never saw it as an unhealthy working style. But shooting a series with so many characters involved, the waiting period used to be a lot. This is different. But at the same time, it was phenomenal watching other actors perform, whom you had always seen on big screens.” Sana plays a mother and a Muslim woman for the first on screen. She adds, “It’s very relatable, as I have seen my mother and grandmother don the head cover in a certain way. Also, the costume designer has done a phenomenal job.” Scam 2003 is directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, and is currently streaming in SonyLIV.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

2
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

3
Punjab

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

4
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

5
Sports

Protests outside Sachin Tendulkar’s home in Mumbai over online gaming advertisement; MLA Bachchu Kadu, supporters booked

6
Punjab

Despite Punjab CM Mann's warning, kanungos and patwaris to go on pen-down strike from Friday

7
India

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

8
Business

Double digit growth in construction boosts India's GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

9
J & K

Ready for elections in J-K anytime now, Centre tells Supreme Court

10
Pollywood

Global artist Camilo teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for track ‘Palpita’; see video

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table

All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table

63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...

Parliament special session from Sept 18 to 22

Parliament special session from September 18 to 22

Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’

World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League

World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League

Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...

Leopard found dead on Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road in Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

The carcass has been sent for post-mortem

Gang terrorising Indian, Asian jewellery stores in 4 US states busted

Gang terrorising Indian, Asian jewellery stores in 4 US states busted


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Opposition takes potshots at Bhagwant Mann govt at Amritsar fair

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Underwater potholes a nightmare for commuters near Old Sabzi Mandi

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sec 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Mayor meets Governor over new works

Resident docs of GMCH to strike work on Sept 4

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

G-20: Jets, drones, missiles to secure Delhi airspace during summit

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Two nabbed over anti-India graffiti at Metro stations

Bengal man held for indecent act on board Metro

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Balachaur SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

DC inspects dhussi bandh breach at Rajewal village

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, varsity ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place in F’garh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today