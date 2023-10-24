'Upar wala sir dekh ke Sardari deta hai...' Salman Khan's heartfelt message for Bishan Singh Bedi's son Angad

ANI

New Delhi, October 24

Superstar Salman Khan reached out to legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi's actor son Angad Bedi and expressed condolences on the demise of the former cricketing legend.

Taking to X, Salman mourned the demise of Bishan Singh Bedi and reminded Angad that the responsibility to head the family now rested on his shoulders.

"My dear brother Angad it saddens me to hear about your dad, Wat a bowler n wat a man, we as a family have loved and respected him. God bless his soul. Now you are the head of the family. Upar wala sir dekh ke Sardari deta hai. Your dad was a legend brother. Love u," he wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan also condoled the death of the cricket legend and wrote, "We lost a legend today! Bishen Singh Bedi ji will forever be remembered as one of the greatest. Had the honour of interacting with him on several occasions, the last being during the making of Ghoomer. His warmth and love will always be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and May God give them strength during this very difficult time. Be strong Angad Bedi. May he rest in eternal peace."

Bishan Singh Bedi breathed his last on Monday. He was 77.

The legendary spinner represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, taking a combined of 273 wickets.

Renowned for his profound understanding of the game, Bedi's elegant and rhythmic bowling action, coupled with his ability to generate prodigious spin, and his discipline with the ball earned him tremendous success.

With an astounding 1560 first-class wickets to his credit, Mr Bedi also led India in 22 Tests, with three of the six wins coming on foreign soil. He also featured in India's inaugural ODI, played on July 13, 1974, in Leeds. At the time of his retirement, Bedi held the distinction of being India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Post-retirement, he briefly served as Manager and was also a national selector. His illustrious cricketing journey was aptly recognised with several accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 1970 and BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

