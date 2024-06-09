Upcoming Punjabi web series Sarpanchi, starring actor-singer Jass Bajwa, gives a sneak peek into village-level politics in Punjab

Sheetal

Even though the election season is over, but web series such as Panchayat, Tandav, Maharani, and many more, capture the true essence of Indian politics, offering entertaining drama throughout the year. And now, Punjabi industry is also gearing up to offer something of similar nature. An upcoming web series, Sarpanchi, which is based on panchayat elections in Punjab, will soon release on regional OTT platform Chaupal.

This series is not just for Punjabis residing in India, but also for NRI audiences who are much more interested in their village elections, as they are forever attached and connected to their ancestral lands.

Sarpanchi has been shot in villages Rupalheri and Kheri Bir Singh, and other areas near Bassi Pathana in Punjab. The lead of the web series, Jass Bajwa, is a renowned singer and actor who has done movies like Es Jahano Door Kitte Chal Jindiye, Doorbeen, Thug Life, among others. As Jass plays the character of Bant Singh, he calls village-level elections the most beautiful thing about Indian Constitution. “As a villager you are first introduced to elections at your village level itself, so that’s what makes it an important aspect of the whole decentralisation of power. I think these are the most interesting elections of India because here margins are very less. You don’t know whether the person walking besides you throughout the campaign would vote for you! It’s the most closely contested elections of our nation and thus the stakes are often high, and so are the promises. In other words, one can see the dance of democracy in their own village and does not need to look at the Centre for inspiration.”

Apart from Jass Bajwa, renowned actors like Sardar Sohi, Kuljinder Sidhu, Gurinder Makhna, Irwin Meet Kaur and Manna Mand, star in this web series.

Back to the grassroots

Sarpanchi is a tale of village politics in Punjab and the aspirations of its people. The series is about Bant Singh’s journey to unexpected leadership during the panchayat elections in the fictional village, Khwaab Kalan. The shooting concluded recently. Ajayvir Singh, content head of Chaupal and project head of Sarpanchi, said, “While making this series our main focus was on content from Punjab and an untouched topic. It was a challenge for us to show the elections in such a thorough manner.”

"One unique feature of this series is that there are more than 90 actors who have contributed, making it a record of sorts," concludes Jass.