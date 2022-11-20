Upcoming show, Dil Diyaan Gallaan’s cast visit Golden Temple

In India, a new venture cannot start without the blessings of the almighty. So, the cast of Sony SAB’s upcoming show Dil Diyaan Gallaan went to seek blessings of Waheguru at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Dil Diyaan Gallaan is a story about migration that is emotional and yet told from the lens of positivity and hope. The star cast includes actors Pankaj Berry, Jasjeet Babbar, Sandeep Baswana, Ravi Gossain, Kaveri Priyam and Hema Sood.
Pankaj Berry, who will portray the role of Dilpreet, shares, “As a Punjabi, Amritsar is close to my heart. I have been visiting Golden Temple with my family for long. We consider it’s auspicious to take the blessings of our Waheguru before embarking on the journey of our new show. The experience of visiting the Golden Temple was surreal. This place gives a feeling which cannot be found anywhere else. In the show I will be playing the character of a strong and dignified Punjabi father who expects a lot from his children.”
