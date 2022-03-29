Urfi Javed wears her pictures as dress; trolls say ‘’Kya photo frame bn ke ghum rehin ho’

Urfi Javed wears her pictures as dress; trolls say ‘’Kya photo frame bn ke ghum rehin ho’

a still from the video posted on Instagram by Urfi Javed.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 29

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed’s love for bizarre and weird outfits is known to all and is has been in limelight mostly for her eccentric way of dressing and style.

For her videos in revealing outfits, the TV actress has been trolled may times.

Yet again, she left netizens stunned with her outfit after she posted on Instagram a video of her in which she is seen wearing her photographs as a dress while she shakes a leg on Nicki Minaj and Jason Derulo’s song Swalla.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

She kept her hair open and wore gold earrings with high heels.

She captioned it, “Will the real Urfi please standup? Saw this idea on the internet , wanted to recreate this and here we are !”

However, the TV actress got trolled for it big time. Netizens questioning her fashion sense and made fun of it.

One wrote: “Kya photo frame bn k ghum rhi ho😂”.

