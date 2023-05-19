Urvashi is called Aishwarya at Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela was mistaken for Aishwarya Rai at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival by the French paparazzi present there.
A video has been doing the rounds on social media, where the shutterbugs were heard calling Urvashi as Aishwarya at the prestigious event.
The clip shows Urvashi sporting an orange layered floor-sweeping gown as she walked the red carpet at the screening of the film Kaibutsu on Wednesday. She was seen greeting people and blew kisses, someone from the crowd shouted ‘Aishwarya’ and Urvashi turned around and smiled.
A fan of Aishwarya shared the video on Twitter featuring Urvashi and captioned it: “Aishwarya’s popularity will always be unmatched. Every Indian girl at global events is called Aishwarya...”
Mrunal’s desi girl look
After a glamourous debut in a blingy black outfit, Mrunal Thakur took the internet by storm with her “desi girl” avatar. On Instagram, Mrunal shared a series of pictures in a shimmery lavender saree. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am.” —IANS &
