Urvashi Rautela begins prep for Parveen Babi biopic

After making head turns with her beautiful outfits at the Cannes 2023 film festival and the IIFA 2023, actor Urvashi Rautela has now begun the preparations for her new film, a biopic on late actress Parveen Babi.
Taking to Instagram, the Sanam Re actress shared a post which she captioned, “Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but I will make you proud #PB UR Om Namah Shivay. Trust the magic of new beginnings.”
Parveen Babi passed away on January 20, 2005 in her flat in Mumbai. Along with Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi helped change the image of the Indian film heroine. She was the first Bollywood star to appear on the front page of Time in July 1976. She was considered a fashion icon.
