Urvashi Rautela, Elvish Yadav’s ‘Hum Toh Deewane’ is an ode to love

IANS

New Delhi, September 14

Singer Yasser Desai’s new song ‘Hum Toh Deewane’ featuring actress and model Urvashi Rautela along with the YouTube sensation Elvish Yadav has finally arrived, and the two shine in the song, which is a powerful and fervent ode to a very classic romance.

Combining classic Bollywood music melodies with elements of folk, classical and some acoustic pop, ‘Hum Toh Deewane’ is a simple but elegantly crafted song, featuring some top notch music production.

Music production is a key component of any song, as apart from just the sound alone, production gives off the intended mood of the track, and for ‘Hum Toh Deewane’, the sound design is very typical of most Bollywood music.

The sound space is very open and has a level of glittering polish, with all the acoustics, instrumentation and sampling coming out in great light. This helps to only accentuate the vocals of Yasser Desai, who belts out some very filmy, but heartfelt notes, giving a great performance.

All of this sells the audio, with everything right from the sound design to the melodies and vocal performance with its stylistic choices, creating the feeling of a strong, vibrant and blooming romance.

The music video for the love anthem is also high-key production, set in a very typical small town setting, with Elvish’s friend asking him about the new ‘systum’, to which Elvish classily responds; “Son, you don’t break a system, you have to create one,” in reference to his own ‘systum’ from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ which ultimately made him the ‘Boss’.

Elvish, who is the dada of the town, is riding in a jeep with his friends when he spots Urvashi Rautela, who is wearing a glittering red salwar kameez while looking very radiant.

Arguing with a rickshaw driver, Elvish upon looking at her is instantly smitten all the while there is horrible jam on the road, though that doesn’t bother him as the YouTuber walks up to her, pays for her fare before catching her as she is about to fall, igniting her own interest in him.

Soon, in typical Bollywood romance fashion, their own little candle of love is ignited as the two first go on date to watch a movie, which featured Urvashi herself.

The date cements their romance as the two hang out multiple times after that, with the song ending as the two celebrate Diwali under the hue of bright lights, watching firecrackers light up the night sky.

The duo’s on-screen chemistry is very natural, making their romance in the video very much believable.

#Youtube