Urvashi Rautela moves into 190 Cr bungalow next to Yash Chopra’s house

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

Miss Diva Universe and bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who frequently makes headlines, has once again delighted her followers with her new address. Her fans are excited to know that their favourite actress now lives in a lavish new four-storey bunglow.

What more, this luxurious villa is situated next to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's residence. The property is worth an astounding Rs 190 crore. This spectacular bulgalow, which is located in the centre of Mumbai, has four stories, giving Urvashi plenty of space.

However, the actress initially picked on a house named Celest in Lokhandwala Complex, but ultimately changed her mind. Instead, she acquired a new home in Mumbai's famed Juhu Scheme neighbourhood. The property has been meticulously maintained by Urvashi herself.

Bungalow's exquisite exterior oozes refinement and class, and its interior is the ideal fusion of contemporary design and classic charm. In addition, the building has a lavish garden, a private gym, and a captivating backyard that is connected to Yash Chopra's backyard. This bungalow offers a haven of seclusion, comfort and style.

It is still unclear if she purchased or rented the property. Since the actress has kept her new bungalow under wraps, even the name of it is a secret.

On the work front, Urwashi is eagerly awaiting the premiere of her two flicks, “Zebra” and “Black Rose”.

She will also appear with Akshay Oberoi in the crime drama "Dil Hai Grey."

#Urvashi Rautela