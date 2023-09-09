 Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood 'in dire need of heroes like Elvish Yadav' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood 'in dire need of heroes like Elvish Yadav'

Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood 'in dire need of heroes like Elvish Yadav'

Urvashi Rautela and Elvish Yadav have paired up for music video titled 'Hum To Deewane'

Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood 'in dire need of heroes like Elvish Yadav'

Urvashi Rautela and Elvish Yadav in a still from song 'Hum To Deewane'. Instagram/urvashirautela



IANS

Mumbai, September 9

Actress Urvashi Rautela and popular YouTuber and now ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav have paired up for a new music video titled ‘Hum To Deewane'. Talking about working with Elvish, Urvashi is greatly pleased and said that Bollywood needs more heroes like him.

She said: "Elvish Yadav has truly delivered an incredible performance in ‘Hum Toh Deewane', leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. I strongly feel that Bollywood is in dire need of tall heroes like Elvish."

“This song is a sincere ode to romance, catering to all the passionate couples out there, and it's undeniably a beautiful composition.”

She also added: “Throughout the entire shoot, my focus was solely on him because I believe that when my hero looks his best, as an onscreen couple, we can deliver our very best. Please shower us with your love and blessings."

The song has currently come out with a poster, ahead of its release, featuring their distinct looks. Urvashi Rautela looks dazzling, donning a vibrant red anarkali dress.

Check out the poster of the song:

In contrast, Elvish Yadav gives off a more casual look, exuding cool and confident vibes, dressed in a stylish combination of a checked shirt, black pants, and a leather jacket. The contrast between their looks is no mere aesthetic difference, but also a hint, pointing to an intriguing chemistry which will be part of the track.

The tagline hints at a story of passionate love, and the poster only fuels the curiosity about what lies in store for the audience.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement who took the internet by storm looking at the poster, and have created an online frenzy, particularly due to Elvish's own popularity and his ardent fan base.

One fan wrote: "Sytummm Hang hone wala hai bhaii."

Another wrote: "Waiting for the big Blast On 14 September . Ek King, to dusri queen."

The song is going to be released on Play DM Official Youtube channel on September 14.

#Bollywood #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

2
Haryana

Borders sealed, Delhi-Gurugram eway wears a deserted look

3
India

Biden, PM Modi vow to extend ties in new domains; appreciate progress made in defence, hi-tech

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by 'patwaris'

5
Punjab

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

6
Trending

72 snakes, including 17 king cobras, stuffed inside baggage on Bangkok flight seized at Bengaluru airport

7
India

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress ‘in talks’ with its former leaders; tight-lipped on move

9
Jalandhar

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

10
Punjab

Demanding UK national Jagtar Singh Johal's release, British MP Preet Kaur Gill says it's shocking Rishi Sunak isn't going to call for it

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

India’s footprint on G20, major principles named after India...

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

CMs of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesg Baghel...

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the ...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another Burail jail inmate caught with phone

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Delhi High Court quashes FIR against former Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia

Teen's gun hoax sends police into action in Old Delhi

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected