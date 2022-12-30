Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident

ANI
Mumbai, December 30
Model-actor Urvashi Rautela shared a cryptic post on social media after India cricket team batter-wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant met with a serious road accident early on Friday.
Taking to Instagram, Rautela shared a picture of herself dressed in a lacey white suit with silver embroidery, silver jewellery and a glimmering tiara-like headgear.
View this post on Instagram
"Praying," she wrote in the caption along with a white heart emoji, white dove emoji and eight stars.
The post followed soon after the news of Pant meeting with an accident broke.
Fans took to the comment section of Rautela's post and wrote messages wishing the 25-year-old cricketer a speedy recovery.
"Wishing Speedy Recovery for Rishabh bhai," a user wrote.
"I'm also Praying, Rishab Bhai Get well soon," another user wrote.
Pant’s car collided with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal early on Friday morning.
Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said Pant was admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. He has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.
