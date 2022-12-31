Urvashi Rautela writes yet another cryptic message on Twitter, fans wonder if it is for Rishabh Pant

ANI

Mumbai, December 31

After uploading a photo on Instagram with the caption "Praying for you" following Rishabh Pant's car accident, Urvashi Rautela has once again written a cryptic message, which fans believe is for the cricketer.

Urvashi took to Twitter on Friday evening and wrote, "I pray for you and your family's well-being," without mentioning any person's name.

I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing. — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) December 30, 2022

The post followed soon after the news of cricketer Rishabh Pant meeting with a serious accident on the road from Delhi to Roorkee broke.

Fans took to the comment section of Urvashi's post, writing messages wishing the 25-year-old cricketer a speedy recovery.

The wicketkeeper-batter narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

