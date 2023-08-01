US singer Bebe Rexha confirms breakup with boyfriend Keyan Safyari

London, August 1

American singer Bebe Rexha has ended her three-year relationship with boyfriend Keyan Safyari, just two weeks after she shared text messages with her Instagram followers in which he allegedly discussed her weight gain, People reported.

According to People citing E! Online, while performing live on stage on July 28 in London, the star introduced her song 'Atmosphere', telling the audience, "Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here."

The lyrics to the song, which is about being dumped by a lover, say, "And I can't blame myself for getting lost in the promise of you...and I can't blame you for leaving."

Later, during her performance of 'I Am', a fan in the London audience could be seen holding a sign that read, "You are enough," while Rexha visibly wiped away tears that streamed down her cheeks.

"You really are trying to make a cry," she said to the audience.

It wasn't all tears and agony for the 33-year-old, as she told her fans that she planned to visit London's iconic gay nightclub Heaven after that night's performance.

She said from the stage, "I am going to be in Heaven tonight partying and looking for a new boyfriend. I don't know why I would look for a new boyfriend in a gay club but you know, fluid?"

The news of her breakup comes just weeks after Rexha shared a screenshot of a text message allegedly sent by Safari, a 39-year-old Los Angeles cinematographer, in which he allegedly criticised her recent weight gain, as per People.

The post was first shared on Rexha's Instagram Story, but it was later removed. The sender started the message by telling the singer-songwriter that she is "beautiful" and "loved" by them. "But I always said I would be honest with you, and your face was changing, so I told you it was...that was the conversation we were having when you asked," they wrote.

"Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes. Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gained 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me," continued the text.

The sender added, "If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense...but it's not the real reason. If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason."

The sender warned Rexha not to "use something like that to weaponize your anger, anxiety, or any insecurity you may have," saying they "always found her to be beautiful and loved her no matter what."

Rexha has been candid about her body image issues, tweeting in April, "I've always struggled with my weight. A bitch likes to eat," and in June, "Human beings go through weight fluctuations; it's part of life, and you have no idea what people are going through." Medicine, disease, and so on..."

