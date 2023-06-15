Utkarsh talks about “Gadar 2' teaser

Utkarsh Sharma appeared 20 years ago as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son in Gadar, helmed by Anil Sharma. Now, over two decades later, the actor is all set to revive his character for the film’s sequel, Gadar 2.

The teaser of Gadar 2 was launched recently, with Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh. Says Utkarsh, “The teaser of Gadar 2 has been unanimously loved and appreciated by the audience, and it has been trending on social media ever since its launch.”

Gadar 2 sees the return of the lead cast, Sunny, Ameesha, and Utkarsh, with Anil Sharma as the director. The movie is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023.