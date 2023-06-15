Utkarsh talks about “Gadar 2' teaser

Utkarsh Sharma appeared 20 years ago as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son in Gadar, helmed by Anil Sharma. Now, over two decades later, the actor is all set to revive his character for the film’s sequel, Gadar 2.
The teaser of Gadar 2 was launched recently, with Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh. Says Utkarsh, “The teaser of Gadar 2 has been unanimously loved and appreciated by the audience, and it has been trending on social media ever since its launch.”
Gadar 2 sees the return of the lead cast, Sunny, Ameesha, and Utkarsh, with Anil Sharma as the director. The movie is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...