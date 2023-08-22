UV Creations announces Chiranjeevi's 157th film on his birthday

Hyderabad, August 22
Veteran star Chiranjeevi is set to star in his 157th feature film produced by UV Creations; the banner announced Tuesday on the occasion of the actor's birthday.
Chiranjeevi, who turned 68 today, will feature in the movie written and directed by Vassishta.
UV Creations shared the film announcement on its official X page.
"#Mega157 This time, it's MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE. The five elements will unite for the ELEMENTAL FORCE called MEGASTAR.
"Happy Birthday to MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu @DirVassishta @UV_Creations #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi," the production house posted.
Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu action film "Bhola Shankar", which hit the screens on August 11.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border
As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...
75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers hold protest in Chandigarh
Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, e...
Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers' protest in Chandigarh
These are Airport Road, Desumajra to Verka Chowk in Mohali, ...
Farmer’s death: FIR registered against farmers at Longowal police station in Sangrur
The case registered under Sections 307, 323, 353, 186, 148 a...
Nuh violence accused held after gunfight in Tauru area of Gurugram
He has been identified as Aamir