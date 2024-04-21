Vaani Kapoor basks in the sun, drops pictures in orange outfit; Raashii Khanna calls her a ‘beauty’

IANS

Mumbai, April 21

Vaani Kapoor, who is known for her roles in ‘Befikre’, ‘War’, and ‘Bell Bottom’, shared sun-kissed photos of herself in a stunning orange ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

The 35-year-old actress, who was last seen in ‘Shamshera’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, posted two selfies from inside a car.

The actress is donning an orange outfit, complemented by a minimal makeup look. Her hair cascaded freely, and she accessorised with gold earrings.

Basking in the sunlight and flashing a smile for the camera, Vaani captioned the images, ‘Happy hour’.

However, she did not specify the location where the photos were taken.

Her bestie and actress Raashii Khanna commented on the post and said, ‘Beauty’.

Vaani’s upcoming projects include ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Raid 2’.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai