Vaani Kapoor to headline YRF Entertainment crime thriller 'Mandala Murders'

Mumbai, March 30
"Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" actor Vaani Kapoor is foraying into the digital space with YRF Entertainment's new series "Mandala Murders", the makers said Thursday.
Billed as a gritty crime thriller, the show is directed by Gopi Puthran ("Mardaani 2"). "Mandala Murders" also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, known for SonyLIV series "Gullak".
Vaani also shared the news on Instagram. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
"Rana Naidu" actor Surveen Chawla and "Gullak" star Jameel Khan have also been cast in prominent roles in the series envisioned as a multi-season show, according to a press release issued by the makers.
Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an associate director on many Yash Raj Films (YRF) feature productions, is attached to co-direct the series.
Shooting on "Mandala Murders" will begin in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The production will later head to Delhi and then Mumbai to finish the filming process.
The series is the second offering from YRF Entertainment, the newly launched digital arm of the production banner.
Their first digital series, "The Railway Men" is described as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. It features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...