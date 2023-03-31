Vaani Kapoor to make digital debut with YRF Entertainment series Mandala Murders

PTI

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Vaani Kapoor is foraying into the digital space with YRF Entertainment’s new series Mandala Murders, the makers said.

Billed as a gritty crime thriller, the show is directed by Gopi Puthran (Mardaani 2). Mandala Murders also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, known for SonyLIV series Gullak.

Rana Naidu actor Surveen Chawla and Gullak star Jameel Khan have also been cast in prominent roles in the series envisioned as a multi-season show.

Shooting on Mandala Murders will begin in Uttar Pradesh soon. The production will later head to Delhi and then Mumbai to finish the filming process.