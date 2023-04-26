Vaibhav Roy left his job in Australia to become an actor

Vibhav Roy has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade. He is a model and actor who is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show, Meri Saas Bhoot Hai. Before starting his acting career, Vibhav worked in Australia for nearly 4 years.
He says, “I used to work for a technology corporation in Australia. I always had passion for acting, but I also wanted to have a secure financial position. Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Tamasha urged me to leave the secure job to pursue my dream. It wasn’t an easy decision; I was living the best life but now when I look back, I’m glad that I took the risk.”
