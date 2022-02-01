Vaishalee Thakkar talks about Google getting her age wrong

Sath Nibhana Sathiya 2 actress Vaishalee Thakkar is 48 years old, but Google and Wikipedia have mentioned 57 as her age. Reacting to this, the actress said, “It’s a huge mistake. Basic information such as age and height of actors are on Google. Media people, casting companies and others depend on these platforms, so if these details are wrong, you are slotted in the wrong roles, which can cost you your career. It is happening to me, so I know it. Recently, I was offered a character much older than my age because of this and then I had to clarify saying Google has got the wrong information.”
Young people often play characters older than their age, especially on TV. “As TV shows run for long, story leap is bound to happen to accommodate that. Many young actors play older characters,” she noted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...