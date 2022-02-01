Vaishalee Thakkar talks about Google getting her age wrong

Sath Nibhana Sathiya 2 actress Vaishalee Thakkar is 48 years old, but Google and Wikipedia have mentioned 57 as her age. Reacting to this, the actress said, “It’s a huge mistake. Basic information such as age and height of actors are on Google. Media people, casting companies and others depend on these platforms, so if these details are wrong, you are slotted in the wrong roles, which can cost you your career. It is happening to me, so I know it. Recently, I was offered a character much older than my age because of this and then I had to clarify saying Google has got the wrong information.”

Young people often play characters older than their age, especially on TV. “As TV shows run for long, story leap is bound to happen to accommodate that. Many young actors play older characters,” she noted.