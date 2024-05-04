Vaishali Made, who has sung hits like ‘Pinga’, ‘Fitoori’ and ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’, talks about her journey

Did you face any financial struggles as an artiste?

Financial struggles are a part of every artiste’s journey. There was a period when I had virtually no money in my bank account, and I even had to sell my house to pay off a loan. It was a challenging time.

Do you believe in luck?

Yes, luck plays a vital role in any field. Sometimes, it is very important to believe in luck.

When you look back at your career and life, can you recall an incident where you felt luck was on your side?

Whenever I am in a problem, I somehow always get help. I feel that it is luck. There are many incidents in my life where I got what I didn’t even expect. I used to stay on rent when I came to Mumbai. My daughter was born, I wanted her to stay in her house, our house. Soon, after three months, I moved into my own house. Also, how I got my audition approved in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is another story based on luck.

Do you believe in manifestations?

I had manifested a life where I could live happy and independent, and I am living that life.

In any profession, goodwill and references make all the difference in terms of opportunities. Do you agree?

Yes, goodwill and references make a difference in the opportunities one gets, but what is more important is hard work. It is important to meet new people to get more work.