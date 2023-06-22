Vandana Rao, who plays Chitra in the Na Umar Ki Seema Ho, talks about the show

How do you describe Chitra?

Chitra is a loving character. She’s calm, humble, bubbly, and loves to explore things. She has grown up in a very rich family, but she treats everyone equally with all due respect.

Television, web shows or Bollywood—which one do you prefer?

Well, all the platforms are doing really well. For an actor, the only thing that matters is acting. It doesn’t matter what platform it is.

Was acting always on your list?

Yes, always! Since childhood, I have always dreamt of becoming an actress.

If you were not an actor, what would you be?

I have a physics background. If I were not an actor, I would be a scientist.

What do you enjoy most about acting?

I love how you get to be someone else, and that someone becomes a part of you. You can shed all of your worries, your problems, and your issues and become someone whose story is already written.

What is the one piece of advice you could give to an aspiring actor?

My gurus have always taught me to live my character. If you are living the character, then you don’t need any technique.

What do you think can make a role challenging?

The biggest challenge is making your character reach the audience. Connecting with audiences through the character’s emotions is the most important yet challenging task.