Vanessa Hudgens joins cast of The Black Kaiser

Vanessa Hudgens will join Mads Mikkelsen to headline the action spy thriller The Black Kaiser, directed by Derrick Borte. He has replaced Jonas Akerlund, who was previously announced as director. The film is written by Jayson Rothwell, based on the Dark Horse graphic novel Polar by Victor Santos. It will be shot this Fall.
In the film, the Black Kaiser (Mikkelsen), the world’s most lethal hitman, uncovers a deadly conspiracy protecting a powerful syndicate of killers, and becomes their number one target.
The Black Kaiser is a Constantin Film, JB Pictures and Dark Horse Entertainment production, and will be produced by Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer, two of the producers behind the Resident Evil franchise.
Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment are also producing, and Martin Moszkowicz and Mikkelsen are executive producing the project.
XYZ Films will executive produce and continue
to sell worldwide rights at the Marche du Film in Cannes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in