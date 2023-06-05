Vanshaj talks of inheritance issues

Sony SAB, in partnership with Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, is set to premiere Vanshaj, a family drama that spotlights the issue of inheritance by male members of a business family.
Bhanupratap (played by Puneet Issar), the head and patriarch of the Mahajan family, adheres to the traditional succession plan by selecting the apparent male heir to assume control of the family enterprise. However, the entry of Yuvika, played by Anjali Tatrari, their estranged family member and an equal contender for leading the family business, adds an entirely new dimension to the narrative.
Yuvika’s arrival prompts thought-provoking questions as she challenges the established gender and societal norms, daring to ask why she cannot be the face of the illustrious Mahajan empire.
The show features Gurdeep Punjj, Mahir Pandhi, Akshay Anand, and Kavita Kapoor among others.
