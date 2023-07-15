Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic track ‘Dil Se Dil Tak released

The makers of the upcoming romantic drama film Bawaal recently unveiled the second song, Dil Se Dil Tak. Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a glimpse of the song on social media with the caption, “Chhalak gaye naina, Tune mann bhar diya. Mere khaali se dil ko yun, Tune ghar kar diya. The #DilSeDilTak song is out now.”

Sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta, and Suvarna Tiwari, the song is penned by Kausar Munir, and features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video starting July 21. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2. About the film, Varun says, “Bawaal has been challenging yet exciting. My character is so intricately woven—literally, a bawaal within and all around—that it will always hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha.”

#Social Media