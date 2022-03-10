Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandanna’s dance to Halamithi Habibo is breaking the internet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 10

Look who has taken the ‘Arabic Kuthu Challenge’ now. It is Varun Dhawan and Rashmika Mandann and their dance has got the fans grooving. The challenge is about sharing videos of dancing to Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s viral song Halamithi Habibo from Beast and many celebrities have already shared their videos on social media. Varun and Rashmika’s rendition of the popular challenge has them dance on the sand. As Varun aptly captions it, “Yo Habibo. Something about dancing on sand." The video got a whole lot of love from the actors' fans.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career as a model, debuted in Kirik Party opposite Rakshit Shetty. She then did Putra opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. Chamak was her next with Ganesh. The model-actress has also featured in Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu. Her recent project was Pushpa: The rise co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

Soon to make her Bollywood debut, Rashmika has Vikas Bahl-directorial Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. Goodbye, backed by Ekta Kapoor will be her second Hindi film after Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo that also features Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli. He also has Bhedia with Kriti Sanon.

