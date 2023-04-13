Varun Dhawan announces second installment of 'Bhediya'

Mumbai, April 13
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has announced the second part of the horror-comedy film 'Bhediya'.
Varun made the announcement at the Jio Studios event on Wednesday. The actor went on stage, and a poster of the film 'Bhediya 2' was unveiled.
He was also seen making the wolf sound which he had been doing during the promotions of 'Bhediya', which released last year.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Details about the second installment are still under wraps.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bhediya' was directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third installment in Vijan's horror-comedy universe.
IANS
