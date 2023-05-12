Varun Dhawan is 'summer baby', he gives proof on Instagram

ANI
Mumbai, May 12
There is never a dull moment on actor Varun Dhawan's Instagram and his fans often get treated to some of his sexiest pictures.
On Friday, he once again left his fans in awe with his physique. He shared his shirtless image, flaunting his sharp jawline and abs in full display.
"summer baby," he captioned the post.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
In no time, his post was flooded with compliments.
"Hot hot hot," a social media user commented.
"You are on fire baby," a fan commented.
"Ek to pahle se hi itni garmi hai upper se aap aur bhi temperature bada rahe ho," a fan dropped a cheesy comment.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is gearing up for the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel'.
'Citadel' is created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK and will be launched exclusively on Prime Video.Originally, 'Citadel' is a big-budget sci-fi series helmed by the Russo Brothers. Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra was seen opposite Richard Madden in the American version.
Apart from this, Varun will be seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in 'Bhediya 2'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer
The city's AAP government says the Centre may be held liable...
Drugs-on-cruise case: CBI books ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan
Aryan was arrested in an alleged drug bust case on Cordelia ...
Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months
Pilot of Dubai-Delhi flight had allowed a female friend in c...
Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed
Top court was hearing plea of senior civil judge cadre offic...
Maharashtra government drops departmental enquiry-linked charges against Mumbai ex-top cop Singh, revokes suspension
At least four FIRs related to extortion were registered agai...