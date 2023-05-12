 Varun Dhawan is 'summer baby', he gives proof on Instagram : The Tribune India

Varun Dhawan flaunts his abs in latest picture. Instagram/varundvn



ANI

Mumbai, May 12

There is never a dull moment on actor Varun Dhawan's Instagram and his fans often get treated to some of his sexiest pictures.

On Friday, he once again left his fans in awe with his physique. He shared his shirtless image, flaunting his sharp jawline and abs in full display.

"summer baby," he captioned the post.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

In no time, his post was flooded with compliments.

"Hot hot hot," a social media user commented.

"You are on fire baby," a fan commented.

"Ek to pahle se hi itni garmi hai upper se aap aur bhi temperature bada rahe ho," a fan dropped a cheesy comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is gearing up for the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel'.

'Citadel' is created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK and will be launched exclusively on Prime Video.Originally, 'Citadel' is a big-budget sci-fi series helmed by the Russo Brothers. Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra was seen opposite Richard Madden in the American version.

Apart from this, Varun will be seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in 'Bhediya 2'.

