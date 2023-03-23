 Varun Dhawan is sure Ananya Panday is going to kill it in 'Call me Bae', her OTT debut : The Tribune India

Varun Dhawan is sure Ananya Panday is going to kill it in 'Call me Bae', her OTT debut

Ananya Panday plays a billionaire fashionista in the series

Varun Dhawan is sure Ananya Panday is going to kill it in 'Call me Bae', her OTT debut

Ananya Panday to star in Prime Video series 'Call Me Bae', announces Varun Dhawan. Instagram/varundvn



PTI

Mumbai, March 23

Bollywood star Ananya Panday will star in "Call Me Bae", an upcoming original series from streaming service Prime Video.

The series, which has started production, was announced by actor Varun Dhawan in a hilarious video on social media.

The short clip sees Panday channelling her inner fashionista, schooling Dhawan on the nuances of fashion and couture.

"Pakki khabar hai guys, @ananyapanday is the new fashionista in the primeverse! watch this first glimpse and stay tuned. #CallMeBae New Series, Now Filming!" Dhawan posted on Instagram.

Here's the teaser:

"Call Me Bae" is created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, a press release stated.

Panday essays the role of Bae, a billionaire fashionista, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal.

She has to fend for herself, for the first time ever. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is.

Collin D'Cunha is directing the show, which hails from filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. It is executive produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

#ananya panday #varun dhawan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

3
Punjab

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

6
Himachal

Himachal defends move to impose water cess, proposes to share revenue from BBMB projects with other states

7
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

8
Diaspora

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

9
Punjab

Diljit Dosanjh, Imitiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra summoned over Chamkila biopic

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Top News

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...

Rahul Gandhi faces Lok Sabha disqualification risk over 2-year sentence in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi faces Lok Sabha disqualification risk over 2-year sentence in defamation case

Can't keep defaming people, democracy and the country and ex...

After being held guilty in defamation case, Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi in tweet about truth, non-violence

After being convicted in defamation case, Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma sentences Ga...

After Rahul conviction, Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘conspiracy’ against non-BJP leaders

After Rahul conviction, Arvind Kejriwal claims ‘conspiracy’ against non-BJP leaders

A court in Gujarat's Surat holds Gandhi guilty of defamation...

Does Congress want complete freedom for Rahul to abuse people: BJP

Does Congress want complete freedom for Rahul to abuse people: BJP

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at Congress presiden...


Cities

View All

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Mobile net shutdown hits Ajnala, Tarn Taran residents

With city in seismic zone, safety measures need to be in place

Quake tremors felt in holy city

Multi-skill centre helps 20-yr-old youth overcome odds, become self-reliant

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet services resume in 2 areas of Mohali, Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala; suspension extended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur districts

Mobile internet services resume in 2 areas of Mohali, Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala; suspension extended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur districts

Ahmedabad-Chandigarh-Srinagar flight on summer schedule

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Chandigarh: Ex-Union Minister's nephew among two found hanging

AAP to start campaign ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ from Jantar Mantar in Delhi

AAP to start campaign 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' from Delhi's Jantar Mantar today

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

ATP, two accomplices caught taking ~8L bribe

ATP, two accomplices caught taking Rs 8L bribe

Akali leadership seeks release of ‘innocent’ youths, hands over memorandum to DC

Punjab Speaker 'biased, puppet in hands of AAP govt', says Phillaur MLA

Judge visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail, inspects kitchen

Daughters light mother's pyre

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

All 22 convicts of Nabha jailbreak case get 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment

All 22 convicts of Nabha jailbreak case get 10 years' rigorous imprisonment

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts