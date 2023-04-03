Varun Dhawan issues clarification after facing backlash for lifting Gigi Hadid on stage

ANI

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is often hailed as one of the most well-brought-up actors, extremely respectful towards women, angered netizens during the grand inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Varun gave a power-packed performance on stage on Saturday. However, it did not go down well with several social media users as he invited supermodel Gigi Hadid up on stage, picked her up in his arms, and kissed her on the cheeks. The particular moment caught on camera has been doing rounds on the internet, garnering a lot of negative comments.

“Why did Varun Dhawan lift Gigi Hadid? This is not expected,” a social media user wrote. “Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi Hadid is the most embarrassing thing on the internet today,” another user tweeted.

After facing backlash over his performance, Varun, on Sunday morning, hit back at the trolls in an apt way. “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst your bubble and tell you it was planned for her to be on stage, so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things. Good morning,” Varun clarified.